Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,292,000 after buying an additional 156,641 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after buying an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after buying an additional 1,310,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after buying an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,343,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

