Churchill Downs (CHDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $221.80.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

