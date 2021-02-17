Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.36% of Churchill Downs worth $27,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 26.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,620 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,435,000 after acquiring an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 340,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 309,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.15. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $221.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.