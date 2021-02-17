Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHYI)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.