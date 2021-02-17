Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $26,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cigna by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Cigna by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI opened at $203.27 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.51 and a 200-day moving average of $193.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

