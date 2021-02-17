Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Cimpress worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 232.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $1,127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 190.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.19.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

