Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $345.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Cintas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

