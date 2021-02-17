Cipher (CPR) One Day Volume Tops $140,424.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Cipher has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $44,107.55 and $140,424.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00082154 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002290 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

Cipher can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

