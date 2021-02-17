Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.17

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as high as C$1.34. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 1,800 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.13 million and a PE ratio of 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.93.

About Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

