Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $25.43

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.43 ($0.33), but opened at GBX 24.55 ($0.32). Circassia Group shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 166,849 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £99.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.58.

About Circassia Group (LON:CIR)

Circassia Group Plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of respiratory products. It operates through three segments: NIOX, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and LungFit. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; Tudorza for the treatment of COPD; and Duaklir, a fixed-dose combination of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist aclidinium bromide and long-acting beta agonist formoterol fumarate, which is administered twice-daily through the breath actuated Pressair inhaler for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

