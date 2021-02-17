Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Sells $392,561.40 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. 12,435,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Cisco Systems by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 19,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 354,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 298,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

