CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,206. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CIT Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.