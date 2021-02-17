Citadel Trading 52.6% Higher Over Last Week (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $120,845.69 and approximately $2.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Citadel has traded 52.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

