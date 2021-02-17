Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.92

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.92 and last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 97682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $692.70 million, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $107,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,544 shares in the company, valued at $395,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 498.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

