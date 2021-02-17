Citigroup Boosts Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $65.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.58. 9,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,426. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. Bruker has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.92.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 358,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.