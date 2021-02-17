Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,649,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,880 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,763,477. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

