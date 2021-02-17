Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204,549 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ajo LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 86.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,017,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,879,000 after purchasing an additional 471,393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 843,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $595,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 131,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,763,477. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

