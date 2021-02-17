Citigroup Increases RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target to $3.50

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 34.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RES. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Shares of RPC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. 63,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. RPC has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 315,004 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of RPC by 17.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,401,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 515,740 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 888,499 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,504,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,595 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

