Citigroup Increases The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $29.00

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of The Chemours stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. 21,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Analysts predict that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Chemours by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,833,000 after buying an additional 244,357 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in The Chemours by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,001,000 after buying an additional 820,989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Chemours by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,231,000 after buying an additional 208,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Chemours by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in The Chemours by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 820,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.