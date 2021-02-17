Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Gap Down to $1.69

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.42. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 1,065,644 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). On average, equities analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXR. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Freed Investment Group bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

