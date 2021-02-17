Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 14th total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 221,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 200,277 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,439,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,486,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 470,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 48,048 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after buying an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

