Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.12

Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.12 and traded as low as $20.06. Citizens shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 5,634 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citizens by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Citizens by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.