Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.12

Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.12 and traded as low as $20.06. Citizens shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 5,634 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.05.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter.
Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
