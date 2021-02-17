City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) (LON:CMHY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $189.56

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) (LON:CMHY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.56 ($2.48) and traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.51). City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) shares last traded at GBX 192 ($2.51), with a volume of 96,927 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £190.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L)’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

