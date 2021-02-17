Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $355,514.40 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $355,514.40. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $95,703.60.

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $89,839.75.

On Friday, February 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $84,078.80.

Civeo stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. 46,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,038. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $278.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Civeo by 103.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.