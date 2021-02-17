Civic (CVC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $82.90 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Civic has a market capitalization of $300.41 million and approximately $82.90 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded 89.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00061660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.21 or 0.00859172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027950 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.80 or 0.04920933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00044928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00016036 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CVC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

