Clean Harbors (CLH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Clean Harbors to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15.
In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
