Clean Harbors (CLH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Clean Harbors to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

