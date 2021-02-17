Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.47. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CLH. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

NYSE CLH traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $83.59. 3,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,348. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.