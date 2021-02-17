ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the January 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of YLDE opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $36.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.48% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

