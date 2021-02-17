ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.45

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $17.21. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 67,551 shares changing hands.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EMO)
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
