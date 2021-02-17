ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.45

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $17.21. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 67,551 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,965,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,390,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,578,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

