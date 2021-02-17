Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Update

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the January 14th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CLFD traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,874. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $486.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $127,301.10. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $869,052.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,331,913.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,815 over the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Clearfield by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Northland Securities downgraded Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

