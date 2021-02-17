Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.324 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
NYSE CWEN.A traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.05. 334,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
