Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.324 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

NYSE CWEN.A traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.05. 334,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

