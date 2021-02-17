Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.324 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Clearway Energy has decreased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 762,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

