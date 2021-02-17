Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Head-To-Head Survey

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Clikia alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clikia and Snap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap 1 9 27 0 2.70

Snap has a consensus price target of $53.22, suggesting a potential downside of 15.27%. Given Snap’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than Clikia.

Risk and Volatility

Clikia has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clikia and Snap’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Snap $1.72 billion 55.22 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -83.75

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Snap -49.74% -48.53% -24.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clikia beats Snap on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which brings to a live map of individual location, showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent snaps posted; Memories that allows users to choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection, and users to create Snaps and stories from their saved Snaps and camera roll; and Spectacles, a hardware product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Clikia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clikia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.