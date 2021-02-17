CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $12,670.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00019877 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,589,542 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

