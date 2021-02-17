Cloudbric Price Hits $0.0047 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $5,415.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00061638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.00850055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00027630 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00046299 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.95 or 0.04945122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00044378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015796 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

Cloudbric can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

