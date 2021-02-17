CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

OTCMKTS DOCRF traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,944. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

