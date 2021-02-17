CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Stock Price Up 121.2%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s share price rose 121.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 127,326,773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,515% from the average daily volume of 4,868,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of CLPS Incorporation worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

