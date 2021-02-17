CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $209.62

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 209.62 ($2.74) and traded as high as GBX 223.50 ($2.92). CLS shares last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.89), with a volume of 148,535 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on CLS from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £902.38 million and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

