CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Gap Up to $415.00

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.42), but opened at GBX 430 ($5.62). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 413.67 ($5.40), with a volume of 46,725 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.20 ($4.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 412.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 361.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08.

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg sold 253,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £990,042.30 ($1,293,496.60). Also, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

About CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

