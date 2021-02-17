CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CME Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CME Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

CME Group stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.09. 28,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,153. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.28.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock worth $2,450,936 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.