CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,660 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $13,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

