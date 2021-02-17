CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) Shares Gap Down to $7.00

CN Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.29. CN Energy Group shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 2,579 shares changing hands.

CN Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNEY)

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

