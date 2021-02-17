Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Trading Down 5.5%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $17.15. 1,175,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,849,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CODX. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $484.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of -3.30.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 18,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $199,808.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $101,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,931 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 5,683.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 55,245 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

