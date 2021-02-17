Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.46

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 18150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Amatil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.