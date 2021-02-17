Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

COCP opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 2,938.09%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COCP shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

