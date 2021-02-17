Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Trading Down 6.5%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 3,059,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,333,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COCP shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $138.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 2,938.09%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

