Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Director Briggs Morrison Buys 4,761 Shares

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Director Briggs Morrison bought 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,981. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Codiak BioSciences stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. 171,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.94) by ($8.89). The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDAK. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.