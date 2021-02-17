Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.00. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 10,805 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 million, a P/E ratio of -82.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

