Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $613.80

Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 613.80 ($8.02) and traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23). Cohort plc (CHRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 598 ($7.81), with a volume of 24,033 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 623.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 613.80. The firm has a market cap of £245.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cohort plc (CHRT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

In other Cohort plc (CHRT.L) news, insider Nicholas Martin Prest sold 285,000 shares of Cohort plc (CHRT.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total value of £1,752,750 ($2,289,979.10). Also, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 340 shares of Cohort plc (CHRT.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.77), for a total transaction of £2,023 ($2,643.06).

Cohort plc (CHRT.L) Company Profile (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

