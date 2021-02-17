CoinEx Token Price Tops $0.0233 on Major Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $16.48 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $462.54 or 0.00886523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006824 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.06 or 0.05052423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016200 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.